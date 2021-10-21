Oh No: Jacqueline Fernandez gets summoned by the ED!

MUMBAI: A lot has been happening in Bollywood lately.

From Aryan Khan being arrested by the NCB to Raj Kundra pornography case, the Bollywood industry is under constant scanner.

Another name which has popped up in the recent times is Jacqueline Fernandez who made the headlines after her name emerged in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case along with Nora Fatehi. And while she was summoned to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in the matter early this month, the Judwaa 2 actress was seen visiting the agency for questioning on Wednesday after skipping the probe four times. And now, as per the recent media reports, Jacqueline was grilled as an accused by ED during the questioning in the case.

According to media reports Jacqueline was questioned in connection with the ‘substantial’ money transfers made by conman Sukesh Chandrashekar to her account.

Reportedly, there were details of transfers made to their respective Dubai accounts. And while Jacqueline had appeared for the probe in the matter, she was reportedly, quizzed as an ‘accused’ who had allegedly helped Chandrashekhar to launder ‘proceeds of crime’.

Earlier too she had recorded her statement in August in the case wherein she had refused to have any links with the conman. And while the case is still being investigated, it is reported that the Bhoot Police actress might be confronted with Chandrashekhar and his wife who are behind the bars at the moment.

CREDIT: TOI