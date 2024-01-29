Oh No! Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Old Video Sparks Saas-Bahu Rumors Amid Family Feud Speculations

MUMBAI: As rumours circulate regarding a possible rift between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, an old video of the two has resurfaced, adding fuel to the speculations of a strained relationship. While both Bollywood personalities have chosen not to comment on the ongoing chatter surrounding their supposed feud, the viral video is being scrutinized by netizens.

In the video, Aishwarya and Jaya are seen walking together, with some claiming that the vibes between them suggest a typical saas-bahu dynamic. Netizens have pointed out moments where Jaya Bachchan allegedly gives Aishwarya a cold stare, and the Ponniyin Selvan actress appears to ignore it.

Recent speculations have suggested that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has moved out of the Bachchan house and is now residing separately. Reports claim that the reason behind this move is an alleged conflict with her mother-in-law, Jaya Bachchan.

Despite the ongoing rumours and public scrutiny, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have chosen to maintain a dignified silence. The Bachchan family, known for their privacy, has not officially addressed the speculation surrounding the saas-bahu relationship.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been married for 16 years, and the couple is admired for handling their personal and professional lives with grace. While the Bachchan family has faced various rumours over the years, they have remained tight-lipped, staying true to their style of maintaining privacy.

In the past, Jaya Bachchan had praised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on occasions, appreciating her for not pushing herself and always being there for the family. However, this statement drew criticism from some netizens who labelled it as a typical saas remark. Aishwarya, on her part, has consistently shown respect for her in-laws and maintained her silence regarding any speculations.

As the viral video continues to circulate, it adds another layer to the ongoing discussion around the relationship dynamics within the Bachchan family.

