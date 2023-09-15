Oh No! John Abraham's Shocking revelations by recalling the disturbing incident of a group of girls assaulting and leaving him ‘bleeding’; Says ‘she wanted my skin in her nails’

In 2016, John was open about the day a group of girls had their hands all over him in one of his interviews. Not only that but one of those "female fans" even left the "Dhoom" star bleeding. Did you know that the actor, who is renowned for being quite private, has been attacked by female fans abroad?
John Abraham

MUMBAI: When John Abraham played the conman Kabir in the first Dhoom movie, the entire country of India went crazy for him. Since then, the actor has taken on other parts, winning over more fans with each new persona he appears in. Did you know that the actor, who is renowned for being quite private, has been attacked by female fans abroad?

In 2016, John was open about the day a group of girls had their hands all over him in one of his interviews. Not only that but one of those "female fans" even left the "Dhoom" star bleeding.

According to popular news portal reports, John Abraham remembered the incident in which many of his female "fans" attacked him and scratched his skin in Holland. The 'Pathaan' actor recalled the girls' objectification and stated, “Once we were in Holland and five or six excited girls surrounded me and put their hands in my T-shirt. The bodyguards came but said they would not intervene, or else the girls would scratch me.”

John Abraham added, “So those girls did whatever they wanted to do and it was really sweet. Thereafter they took out their hands and I felt something burning. So I checked and found blood. I asked a girl why she did that, she said she wanted my skin in her nails.”

John was questioned about his nighttime attire and whether he ever sleeps n*ked during the same conversation. 'Satyameva Jayate' actor was quoted, “Every night. Haar raat ko. Because it is comfortable. It is freedom of movement. And it’s nice. Abhi apne hi ghar mein chaddar ke neeche kapde kyun pehenu? (In my own house, why should I wear clothes and sleep under a bed sheet?)”

