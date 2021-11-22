OH NO! Kamal Haasan tests COVID-19 positive

MUMBAI: The pandemic of Corona hasn’t yet ended and there are still people who are contracting the virus.

The latest celebrity to contract the virus is senior actor Kamal Haasan. Yes, you read that right.

Kamal Haasan tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. After returning from the US trip, the actor developed a slight cough. He himself shared this news via Twitter.

The actor took to Twitter and wrote, "I had mild cough following my return from the USA. When I tested, the coronavirus infection was confirmed.”

“I have isolated myself in hospital. Everyone should be on guard realising that the COVID-19 spread has not faded,” added the actor.

We wish him a speedy recovery!

On the work front, Kamal Haasan is admired by fans for his talent. In addition to Tamil, he has also worked in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali films. Some of his film projects include Apoorva Raagangal, Nayakan, Hey Ram, Dasavathaaram, and Vishwaroopam, among others.

