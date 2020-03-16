Oh NO! Kangana Ranaut once slammed Ranbir Kapoor for THIS reason, scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is well known for her films like Queen, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Tanu Weds Manu series, and many more. She is also well known for her being blunt and honest about her opinions. She once even slammed Ranbir Kapoor for refusing to comment on politics.

Kangana Ranaut had said, “I don’t have any intention to join politics or an election campaign of a political party. Many people feel that I want to enter politics but that’s not true. There are few actors in our industry like Ranbir Kapoor who he has been seen talking in an interview that ‘We have regular supply of water and electricity at my home so, why should I comment about politics?’ But I feel because of this country’s people you are living in your luxurious home and you are travelling in your Mercedes so, how can you talk like that? This is irresponsible behaviour and I am not that kind of person.”

The National award-winning actress was referring to Ranbi’s old interview wherein he was asked why he shied away from making any political statement to which the Brahmastra actor said that he doesn’t follow politics as it makes no difference to his life. He also said that he lives a satisfying life as he has all the basic needs.

Credit: koimoi