Oh NO! Kangana Ranaut once slammed Ranbir Kapoor for THIS reason, scroll down to know more

Kangana Ranaut is currently hosting Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Lock Upp’ and is gearing up for her upcoming release ‘Dhakkad’ co-starring Arjun Rampal
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 17:53
movie_image: 
Oh NO! Kangana Ranaut once slammed Ranbir Kapoor for THIS reason, scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is well known for her films like Queen, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Tanu Weds Manu series, and many more. She is also well known for her being blunt and honest about her opinions. She once even slammed Ranbir Kapoor for refusing to comment on politics.

Also Read: Shocking! Kangana Ranaut recalls a childhood memory that will surely bring tears to your eyes

Kangana Ranaut had said, “I don’t have any intention to join politics or an election campaign of a political party. Many people feel that I want to enter politics but that’s not true. There are few actors in our industry like Ranbir Kapoor who he has been seen talking in an interview that ‘We have regular supply of water and electricity at my home so, why should I comment about politics?’ But I feel because of this country’s people you are living in your luxurious home and you are travelling in your Mercedes so, how can you talk like that? This is irresponsible behaviour and I am not that kind of person.”

Also Read: Shocking! Kangana Ranaut recalls a childhood memory that will surely bring tears to your eyes

The National award-winning actress was referring to Ranbi’s old interview wherein he was asked why he shied away from making any political statement to which the Brahmastra actor said that he doesn’t follow politics as it makes no difference to his life. He also said that he lives a satisfying life as he has all the basic needs. 

Credit: koimoi

Bollywood movies Kangana Ranaut Ranbir Kapoor Lock Upp Tiku Weds Sheru Dhakkad Animal fashion TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 17:53

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Congratulations! Aly Goni rewarded himself with this gift, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Aly Goni who was the talk of the...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: OMG! Anubhav leaves to help Gungun without informing anyone in the house
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is winning the hearts of the masses. The show is being loved...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Heartbreaking! Garima and Gungun get on call, Gungun is shattered but also angry with Garima
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is winning the hearts of the masses. The show is being loved...
Interesting Trivia! From Jennifer Winget to Sanaya Irani Celebrities who are not active on social media, Deet inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. The world is becoming tech-savvy with...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Gungun gets questioned by neighbours about the sindoor, Riddhesh gets hospitalized
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is winning the hearts of the masses. The show is being loved...
Lock Upp Season 1 : Exclusive! Lock Upp is coming to an end; this is when the finale of the show will take place
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's reality show titled “Lock Upp”, where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and...
Recent Stories
Interesting! This Bollywood actor was the inspiration behind Big B's dance moves in Khaike Paan Banaraswala
Interesting! This Bollywood actor was the inspiration behind Big B's dance moves in Khaike Paan Banaraswala
Latest Video