Oh No! Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas Release Date Shifts Amid Dunki-Salaar Box Office Clash

Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures extend an invitation to join in the celebration with some sherry and rum cake to scream and dance and feel thrilled. The global release of Merry Christmas is scheduled for December 8, 2023.
movie_image: 
Katrina

MUMBAI: The interesting news is that the much-awaited Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, will now hit theaters one week earlier on December 8, 2023. The movie's initial release date was set for December 15, a week before Prabhas' Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, which will both be released on December 22, 2023. Merry Christmas, a Sriram Raghavan-directed film having separate Tamil and Hindi versions and two different casts of co-actors, is a singular cinematic experience.

The movie's retro-themed posters have received a lot of praise from both fans and celebrities, demonstrating the attention to detail and creative vision of the movie.

Sriram Raghavan stated during a conversation, “It’s not one film, it’s two films. There is a Hindi film, which has got Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif and one child along with a few other characters. There is a Tamil film with the same Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina and the child, and the other actors are different.”

He added, “So I wanted to make a Tamil film also since Vijay is a very acclaimed actor in the South and I thought it will be just good for us to make two versions of this film. They are broadly the same, 95 percent they are the same but of course, language changes, and some characters also I wanted to change so that it doesn’t look like a dubbed film. I am a Tamilian myself so this is one chance so let me also try to make a Tamil film so this is two in one kind of film.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- DNA

