Oh No! Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene mobbed by fans outside Siddhivinayak Temple as they moved to offer prayer

MUMBAI: On the occasion of the New Year, legendary actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene were spotted visiting Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple to pray to Lord Ganpati. Fans surrounded them as they passed through the gates. They were photographed by paparazzi on Tuesday morning.

Madhuri looked stunning in a peach floral Anarkali gown. The actress accessorized her appearance with black sunglasses and wavy hair. Dr. Shriram, on the other hand, wore a maroon kurta with style. They smiled for photographers outside the temple after their darshan. The actress briefly engaged with the journalists before leaving the location.

Meanwhile, Madhuri and her husband made their professional debut as producers for the upcoming Marathi film Panchak, which is scheduled to enter theaters on January 5.

Earlier this year, they posted a photo of themselves posing with the film's cast and crew with the comment, “Just got done with the trailer launch for our new film, Panchak. It was awesome seeing the cast and crew again! Can’t wait for you to see it on Jan 5 in the theatres”.

The film, directed by Jayant Jathar and Rahul Awate, received a standing ovation at the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF). The film, touted as a dark comedy, has an ensemble cast of the best Marathi film, television, and theater actors. It is shot against the scenic background of Konkan.

Returning to Madhuri, she was most recently seen in the web series The Fame Game and the web film Maja Ma. According to rumors, the actress would be seen alongside Anil Kapoor in the fourth installment of a film helmed by Indra Kumar.

Credit- News 18