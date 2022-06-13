Oh NO! Makers of Jug Jugg Jeeyo faces netizens’ WRATH over Dupatta song, see reactions

Varun Dhawan starrer ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ is a family comedy helmed by Karan Johar co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 13:52
movie_image: 
jugjug

MUMBAI: Karan Johar's upcoming production Jug Jugg Jeeyo has created a positive buzz among filmgoers. The team released a new song today, Dupatta, and it has given the perfect opportunity for trollers to shine.

Duppata is a peppy track and Varun Dhawan showcases some great moves. However, the title of the song isn't justified, as there is no visual or shot of a dupatta, and that's where things got crazier. Several netizens pointed out the error, and they mocked the song.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan on balancing emotions, comedy in 'JugJugg Jeeyo'

There are scoops of emotions and dollops of comedy in the upcoming film 'JugJugg Jeeyo', which delves into the topic of divorce.

Dupatta is also a remixed, rehashed version of the 2019 hit song of singer Deep Money, and this irked a few netizens. A user asked, "Uff… has #JugJuggJeeyo any original track in the list?" A netizen replied to him saying, "You are asking Karan Johar...what do you think?" Another user asserted, "bruh literally not even a symbolic dupatta in the video."

A netizen asked, "whr is dupatta?" Another netizen added, "Are gaane ek duppata to daal deta." One of the netizen added, "Matlab sab remake [email protected]_dvn ne remake movies bandh ki toh songs, yeh ho kya raha hai?"

Also Read: Shocking! Varun Dhawan gets massively trolled for doing this; netizens ask why he is copying Ranveer Singh

Reacting to this, T-Series had issued a statement mentioning that they have legally acquired all the rights to adapt the song adding that the company has sourced the song from the Moviebox Records Label which owns the copyright to the Nach Punjaban track. Jug Jugg Jeeyo will release in cinemas on June 24.

Credit: DNA

Latest Video