Oh No! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s sparks breakup rumour following Arbaaz Khan's second wedding with makeup artist Sshura Khan; Says ‘Koi puche shaadi…’

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora's appearance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, a dancing reality program, ignited rumors of separation from Arjun Kapoor. In a recent trailer, the actress who judges with Farah Khan was seen asking Malaika about her wedding plans. Her responses seemed to hint that she is single and open to getting married again. Days have passed after her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan wed for the second time before making these remarks. He got married to makeup artist Sshura Khan.

In a video that Sony TV released, Farah questioned Malaika, “In 2024, will you go from being a single parent cum actress to double parent cum actress?” Malaika considered the question confusing. “Should I take someone in my lap again? Was this mean?” When Gauahar Khan intervened and explained, she replied, “This means, are you going to get married?” Malaika said that she is willing to marry anyone who asks.

Malaika stated, "If there is someone, then I will get married 100 percent." “Koi hai nahi, bahut hai,” Farah assured her. "When I say koi hai, matlab koi puche shaadi ke liye, main kar lungi," Malaika remarked. Malaika responded in the positive when Farah asked her again, "Koi bhi puchega toh kar loge?" “Once bitten, twice very shy,” she continued. Rumors that she and Arjun Kapoor are not together have been prompted by their interaction.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for some time. In 2019, the couple revealed their romance to the world and have since been frequently photographed together. Malaika and Arjun made headlines earlier this year when rumors circulated that they had broken up and that the actor was dating Kusha Kapila, an actress who used to be a social media influencer. Kusha denied all of the rumors at the time, and Arjun and Malaika both stated they were still together.

During his appearance on Koffee With Karan 8, Arjun revealed his desire to move forward with his relationship with Malaika. To Karan Johar, he said, “I don’t want to speak about anything specifically right now because I think that’s unfair to the relationship to talk alone about it.”

