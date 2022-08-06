Oh no! Multiplex owners and makers of Janhit Mein Jaari at loggerheads?

MUMBAI: Janhit Mein Jaari is the story of a young girl, a crusader who takes up a challenging job selling condoms in a small town in MP, India. The film takes one through the journey of the challenges she faces amidst the social taboo and how she takes on the resistance from her family and the entire town, all told through the trademark Raaj Shandilya humour. The makers of Janhit Mein Jaari made a revolutionary announcement a few days back. As per their claim, the patrons would be able to watch the Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer on the first day at just Rs. 100.

While the launch of this offer did grab headlines, it seems like certain multiplexes are having second thoughts and are at loggerheads with the producers over the move. A source from the exhibition sector said, “All multiplex chains and the makers are wondering how to implement it. As of now, it seems like all theatres in India won’t have this offer. Some cinemas may indeed sell tickets for Rs. 100 for the whole day while some cinemas, meanwhile, are thinking of pricing tickets at Rs. 100 only for shows before 12:00 noon. A few theatres are toying with the idea of pricing the tickets at Rs. 100 for the 2 or 3 rows in the front only. The talks are on and a clearer picture would emerge by Wednesday. The makers are trying their best to convince all cinemas to sell the tickets at Rs. 100 for all the shows on day 1.”

A multiplex owner on condition of anonymity said, “I am not screening Janhit Mein Jaari and even if I do, I wouldn’t have kept the rates at Rs. 100 as in my theatre, the base price is Rs. 150.”

A senior official from a multiplex chain stated, “The discussions are going on. Ideally, the producers cannot decide the ticket prices. When such offers are launched, a lot of miscommunication takes place. Some theatres might not price the tickets at Rs. 100. In such cinemas, some guests will get upset and argue that when the makers have announced that all cinemas will play the film at Rs. 100, why is that particular cinema charging say Rs. 200? It makes for an awkward scenario. If they wanted to keep some attractive scheme, they could have told us that they are reducing their distributor share and that theatres can accordingly sell the tickets at discounted prices.”

Nushrratt Bharuccha made a quiet Hindi film debut in Jai Santoshi Maa (2006) and found wider recognition only a few years later. She has worked with directors as far-ranging as Dibakar Banerjee (Love Sex Aur Dhokha), Luv Ranjan (Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety), Pawan Kripalani ([email protected] the Mall), and Hansal Mehta (Chhalaang).

