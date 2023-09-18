Oh no! Is Munna Bhai 3 shelved due to disagreements between the makers?

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi recently reunited for an advertisement shoot with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The trio, who had previously collaborated for the blockbuster comedy film franchise Munna Bhai, left their fans wondering whether it was for Munna Bhai 3.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/18/2023 - 19:57
movie_image: 
Munna

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi recently reunited for an advertisement shoot with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The trio, who had previously collaborated for the blockbuster comedy film franchise Munna Bhai, left their fans wondering whether it was for Munna Bhai 3. 

Also read - Kya Baat Hai! Sanjay Dutt becomes favourite of South filmmakers for villainous roles

Several social media users also speculated that the collaboration might be for a special appearance of fan favourite characters Munna Bhai and Circuit in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Dunki. 

While fans eagerly wait for an update on Munna Bhai 3, it is being reported that the film might never be made. The reason behind the film being shelved is reportedly a major fallout between the makers, director Rajkumar Hirani and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi won over the audiences with their characters, Munna Bhai and Circuit in Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS (2003). The film became a huge hit and was followed by a sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006). 

After the success of both films, the makers were keen on making Munna Bhai 3 and the film was titled Munna Bhai Chale America. The script was also finalised and the pre-production of the movie had also begun, but the film was later put on the back burner.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Munna Bhai 3 might never be made. “There are very less chances of the third film happening now because of the fallout between Rajkummar Hirani and (producer) Vidhu Vinod Chopra,” the report revealed.

It further added, “It has been several years since they parted ways following the #MeToo allegations against Hirani. In fact, there was a film with a working title Munna Bhai Chale America, but that was soon shelved without any reason. The script was finalised and the pre-production had also started, but it could not happen.”

Also read - Kya Baat Hai! Sanjay Dutt becomes favourite of South filmmakers for villainous roles

Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra share a successful working partnership over the years. The duo have collaborated for several blockbuster films including Munna Bhai films, 3 Idiots (2009), PK (2014), and Sanju (2018). Dunki will be the first directorial venture by Rajkumar Hirani that will not be bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 
 

Sanjay Dutt Arshad Warsi Rajkumar Hirani Munna Bhai 3 Dunki Vidhu Vinod Chopra Munna Bhai MBBS Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/18/2023 - 19:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Sanyogita Bhave replaces Asawari Joshi in Sony Sab's Dabangi
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.A...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! MTV Roadies season 19 contestant Rajveer Dey to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Kya Baat Hai! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa new season to begin soon on Sony Television after twelve years
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
India's Best Dancer Season 3 : Exclusive! Tony Kakkar and Manisha Rani to grace the show to promote their upcoming song "Jamna Par"
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.Every contestant on the...
Oh no! Is Munna Bhai 3 shelved due to disagreements between the makers?
MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi recently reunited for an advertisement shoot with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The...
What! Is Nick Jonas going to skip Parineeti Chopra's wedding? Here's why
MUMBAI: The Jonas Brothers are on tour. The band – comprising Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas and his brother...
Recent Stories
Munna
Oh no! Is Munna Bhai 3 shelved due to disagreements between the makers?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nick
What! Is Nick Jonas going to skip Parineeti Chopra's wedding? Here's why
KARTIK
What! First song of Kartik Aaryan starrer Aashiqui 3 leaked? Netizens react to the viral post
Karan Deol
"My better half & my forever home" says Karan Deol as he shares new pictures with his wife on social media
Gadar
Box office! Gadar 2 has a decent weekend, whereas Jawan has denied to stop at the BO, check out the collections
Chaitanya Choudhury
Exclusive! "The Script and director Sonal Joshi's conviction made me say yes for the movie" Chaitanya Choudhury on his movie Sukhee
Ishita Dutta
Trolled! Actress Ishita Dutta gets trolled for her dress in this new video, have a look