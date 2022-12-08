Oh NO! Netizens lash out at Bobby Deol’s wife for her rude behavior at singer Carla Dennis’ wedding reception

MUMBAI: Actor Bobby Deol who was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Aashram attended Radhe singer Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis' wedding reception on Thursday night accompanied by his wife Tanya Deol. It was a rare appearance for the couple as they are not often clicked together. Though they looked beautiful together, but it was Tanya's behaviour that grabbed everyone's attention.

Also Read: Exclusive! The character should be well written, and I should be able to portray many emotions: Bobby Deol on the roles he looks forward to

In the video, Bobby and Tanya were seen posing for the shutterbugs outside the reception venue. Bobby was seen calling his wife to pose for the media but she simply ignored him. In no time, netizens noticed Bobby's expression as he was left embarrassed.

One of the users wrote, "That was rude of her ". Another user wrote, "Bobby expression said everything ." Another comment read, "Guess either they had a fight or they do not like each other☹ it was very rude of her."

Also Read: Hotness! Have a look at these sizzling pictures of OTT actress Shreya Dhanwanthary

Meanwhile, Bobby was recently seen in 'Aashram 3' with Chandan Roy Sanyal and Esha Gupta. The audience showered a lot of praise on Bobby for his solid performance. The series is helmed by Prakash Jha. On the work front, Bobby will soon start shooting for 'Animal'. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

Credit: ETimes