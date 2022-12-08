Oh NO! Netizens lash out at Bobby Deol’s wife for her rude behavior at singer Carla Dennis’ wedding reception

Bobby who was recently seen in 'Aashram 3 helmed by filmmaker Prakash will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal co-starring Anil Kapoor in a prominent role

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 16:37
movie_image: 
Oh NO! Netizens lash out at Bobby Deol’s wife for her rude behavior at singer Carla Dennis’ wedding reception

MUMBAI: Actor Bobby Deol who was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Aashram attended Radhe singer Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis' wedding reception on Thursday night accompanied by his wife Tanya Deol. It was a rare appearance for the couple as they are not often clicked together. Though they looked beautiful together, but it was Tanya's behaviour that grabbed everyone's attention.

Also Read: Exclusive! The character should be well written, and I should be able to portray many emotions: Bobby Deol on the roles he looks forward to

In the video, Bobby and Tanya were seen posing for the shutterbugs outside the reception venue. Bobby was seen calling his wife to pose for the media but she simply ignored him. In no time, netizens noticed Bobby's expression as he was left embarrassed.

One of the users wrote, "That was rude of her ". Another user wrote, "Bobby expression said everything ." Another comment read, "Guess either they had a fight or they do not like each other☹ it was very rude of her."

Also Read: Hotness! Have a look at these sizzling pictures of OTT actress Shreya Dhanwanthary

Meanwhile, Bobby was recently seen in 'Aashram 3' with Chandan Roy Sanyal and Esha Gupta. The audience showered a lot of praise on Bobby for his solid performance. The series is helmed by Prakash Jha. On the work front, Bobby will soon start shooting for 'Animal'. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

 

Credit: ETimes

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Bobby Deol Tanya Deol Carla Dennis wedding reception Aashram Gupt Soldier
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 16:37

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Channa Mereya: Woah! Ginni and Aditya join hands against Sam
MUMBAI:  Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2- Oh No! Ram and Priya engage in a war of words
MUMBAI :Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. Pihu and Ram have...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey- Heartbreaking! Major rift between Gungun and Anubhav
MUMBAI:  Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se is gearing up for new twists and turns and the story is just going to intensify ahead....
Audience Verdict! Bhagya Lakshmi’s current track has become monotonous; netizens demand makers for some intimacy and romance between Rishi and Lakshmi
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Oh No! Huge conflict between Indu and Ritesh
MUMBAI :Star Bharat is turning into one of the top destinations for captivating and compelling content. Their new...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Kya Baat Hai! This is how host Rohit Shetty welcomed back Pratik Sehajpal as a wild card entry
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
Oh NO! Netizens lash out at Bobby Deol’s wife for her rude behavior at singer Carla Dennis’ wedding reception
Oh NO! Netizens lash out at Bobby Deol’s wife for her rude behavior at singer Carla Dennis’ wedding reception
Latest Video