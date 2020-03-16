Oh no! Netizens troll Malaika Arora for 'forgetting to wear bottoms'

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora started as a MTV VJ when MTV was launched in India. Recognizing her potential, MTV India gave her prime time roles in their shows "Love Line" and "Style Check." She also hosted award ceremonies and concerts on the television channel. After her stint with MTV, Malaika ventured into modeling and became successful in this field too. She has bagged numerous advertisements and item numbers in Bollywood. "Chaiyya Chaiyya" and "Munni Badnaam Hui" are some of her amazing hits.

Malaika was spotted on an outing yesterday with her son Arhaan Khan and sister Amrita Arora, and the video has not got the attention of netizens, who are trolling her for her choice of outfit. Malaika is a fashionista, and while some troll her for her bold fashion choices, some adore her for her extraordinary fashion affair.

Malaika is quite popular on social media for her dressing sense. The beauty enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram with over 15 million followers on it. She isn’t just popular because of her fashion sense but also her fitness regime. She’s often spotted leaving her yoga classes wearing fashionable gym attire.

Yesterday, the diva wore an oversized striped shirt and paired it with shorts which were barely visible due to her shirt.

Reacting to Malaika Arora’s picture on Instagram, a user commented, “She forgot to wear jeans” Another user commented, “Jeans nhi he kya inke pass” A third user commented, “Koi isey pant phnado re baba lgta h jldi me bhul gyi” A fourth user commented, “Yaar yeh log sirf shirt pehan ke nikal jaate kahi bhi ..” A fifth user commented, “Apne son ke samne bhi Sharam nhi kaise Maa hai Ek Achi Actress ho sakti hai lakin ek achi Maa kabhi nhi.”

Malaika has also appeared as one of the judges in television dance shows "Nach Baliye" along with choreographer Saroj Khan and actor-director-singer Farhan Akhtar, "Nach Baliye 2" with Saroj Khan and director Kunal Kohli, "Zara Nachke Dikha" along with actor Chunkey Pandey, and "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa" with actress Madhuri Dixit and choreographer Remo D'Souza.

