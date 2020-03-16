Oh NO! Not just netizens, south actress Anasuya demands ban on Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, and the reason will leave you in splits

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger directed by south filmmaker Puri Jagannadh failed to impress the audience



MUMBAI: Vijay Deverakonda has been surfacing the headlines because of his latest release Liger. In spite of huge promotions, the film failed to impress the audience with its storyline and performances of the cast. Moreover, netizens have been trolling the actor for his Boycott remarks and this resulted in low occupancy in the theatres. Well now Actress and anchor, Anasuya Bharadwaj is one of those who have strongly opposed Vijay Deverakonda's behaviour and even called to ban the film.

Revealed! THIS is the reason why Vijay Deverakonda put his legs on a table during Liger promotions while interacting with media

Now, once again, the actress has taken a dig at the Liger actor. On August 25, 2022, Anuasuya Bharadwaj took to her Twitter handle and shared a cryptic post taking a dig at Vijay Devarakonda. Anasuya's post came in the wake of Vijay Devarakonda's later release, Liger's opening with negative reviews. The actress, without naming Vijay, once again targeted him for using the cuss word. Anuasuya tweeted in Telugu and said that karma hits back.

Shocking! Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda faces backlashes from a Mumbai theatres owner for THIS reason, details inside

The actor has made a name for himself in the Indian film industry with some successful films like Pelli Choopulu, Mahanti, Taxiwala, Jathi Ratanalu and more. However, the actor is known for his superhit film, Arjun Reddy, which was also remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kaira Advani.

Though Arjun Reddy was a huge success, it also received a lot of backlash from netizens as well as industry people for using excessive vulgar language and cuss words.

Latest Video