Oh NO! THIS Pakistani singer to take a legal action against Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, scroll down to the reason

Karan Johar’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani is a family comedy-drama
MUMBAI: Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq has threatened to take legal action against Karan Johar and his team as he claims his song has been used in family comedy-drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo without giving him his due credit.

Now, the song's creator taking to his Twitter account on Sunday, May 22 said that he would go to court to claim his damages.

"I have not sold my song “Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar", read his first tweet.

His next tweet read, "Song “Nach Punjaban” has not been licensed to anyone. If someone is claiming it, then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action. #NachPunjaban". Abrar's song came out in the early 2000s and was a chartbuster across South Asia.

As of now, no one from the Dharma Productions has responded to this claim by the Pakistani singer-songwriter. Coming to Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the film directed by Raj Mehta is slated to release on June 24 across theatres worldwide.

Karan Johar’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo cast includes Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles. One of the highlights in the trailer was the star cast dancing to the famous Punjabi song Nach Punjaban.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 11:05

Latest Video