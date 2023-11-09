Oh No! Palak Tiwari Gets Massively trolled for ‘ her attitude' to Ishaan Khatter; Netizens say 'isko lagta hai ki ye...'

Palak Tiwari never ceases to astound us with her fashionable appearance. She just showed up at an event wearing a stunning black dress. Palak's video has recently become very popular. Everyone was drawn to her because of her "attitude," though.
Palak Tiwari

MUMBAI:  Palak Tiwari, the daughter of Shweta Tiwari, made her Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan. She never ceases to astound us with her fashionable appearance. She just showed up at an event wearing a stunning black dress.

Also read:Must read! Palak Tiwari opens up on how she deals with negative comments

On social media, Palak's video has recently become very popular. Everyone was drawn to her because of her "attitude," though. She is depicted in the video disregarding Ishaan Khatter and showing attitude towards him. In response to the video, social media users expressed their opinions. One of them remarked, "She got so much attitude, he is so humble." The second one said, "It's not attitude; I think she got upset for some personal reasons."

The third one wrote, “They both seem uncomfortable together .. I don’t see this working. Plus she seems pretentious, star attitude without any work to back it up.. sorry but it’s not working for me at all.” 

The fourth one commented, “she is angry bcoz isko lagta h ki ye kamse kam Ibrahim Khan to desrve krti h ussse niche ye deserve nai krti iski nazar me.”

The fifth one reacted, “So much attitude with zero manners... She didn't even say hello to Ishaan .” 

The sixth one wrote, “Itna attitude kya bata Rai hai palak.” 

The seventh one commented, “She has problems with Shenaaz and k now Ishaan.. she keeps making same faces to all people she does not like! same proud and egoistic person like her mother… be humble man!!! Ishan is a bigger actor than u.. he is so humble! as problems with shenaz and k now ishan.. she keeps making ssme faces to all people she does not like! same proud and egoistic person like her mother… be humble man!!! Ishan is a bigger actor than u.. he is so humble!”

In the meantime, Palak made her Bollywood debut in Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan's movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

(Also read:OMG! Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari gets body shamed for her latest look, see video

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more news from the entertainment industry!

Credit: DNA
 

movies Ishaan Khatter Shehnaaz Gill Palak Tiwari Shweta Tiwari Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Salman Khan Rosie Quickie Daku Ram Kisan TellyChakkar
Oh No! Palak Tiwari Gets Massively trolled for ' her attitude' to Ishaan Khatter; Netizens say 'isko lagta hai ki ye...'
