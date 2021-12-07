Oh No: Popular actress and producer Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Twitter account gets hacked!

MUMBAI: While social media has made the world a smaller place to live in there are many instances of accounts getting hacked.

( Also Read: B'wood continues getting into the skin of roles a tad too darkly)

Common people often fall lesser prey to this than celebrities. Popular actress and producer Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Twitter account was hacked. The actress has taken to her Instagram handle to caution her fans regarding the same.

A complaint has been raised and trying to solve the issue. She conveys her apologies for not being able to connect at the moment but promises to be back soon. Thanks for your support (sic)”

Currently, Radikaa and Sarathkumar are busy with their political careers.

A few months ago, Radikaa announced her exit from TV. She continues to produce shows with Sarathkumar though.

Radikaa is popular for performances in shows like Vani Rani, Selvi, Chithi 2, Arasi and Annamalai. She hosted the shows like Thanga Vettai and Kodeeswari.

Keep reading this space for more information. ( Also Read: Explosive! Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan bursts at Karan Kundrra for THIS reason, threats him to kick the superstar)

Credit: TOI