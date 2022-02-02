Oh No! Rakhi Sawant gets TROLLED yet again for wearing this revealing outfit

MUMBAI: The controversial queen of Bollywood Rakhi Sawant is once again in the news. The actress made her appearance at Shamita Shetty’s birthday recently in the city. Rakhi wore this revealing outfit which didn’t go well with the audience on the social media platforms.

Rakhi Sawant was wildly trolled for wearing a revealing outfit for Shamita's birthday bash. She even took to her social media handle where she posted a special video wishing the birthday girl Shamita Shetty. The post went viral on social media platforms and the users started trolling her badly.

Check out the post here:

A user taking to the comment section wrote, kal hi taarif ki thi eski maine or aaj fir ye apne asli roop me agyi. One another user commented I simply admire this level confidence of confidence. Speaking about her looks a user wrote, Sorry but she looks so funny. While one user wrote, Fir yeah pagal wali harkate karne lagi hai. Comparing her with Urfi Javed, a user said, Urfi and Rakhi they both are same, attention seeker.

On the work front, Rakhi Sawant was last seen in the controversial Television show Bigg Boss Season 15. She made her appearance on the show as a wild card entrant. She was evicted from the show on the 117th day. She has also appeared on the shows like Nach Baliye 3, Zara Nachke Dikha 2, Jalwa Four 2 Ka 1. She also did a music video titled Dream Mein Entry. She was last seen in the movie Article 370 where she appeared in the special dance song.

Credits: Viral Bhayani