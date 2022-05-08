Oh NO! Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming project with Luv Ranjan put on halt post the fire accident, details inside

MUMBAI: A few days back, the sets of Luv Ranjan’s upcoming untitled movie that features Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor caught fire, which was built in Chitrakoot Studios, Andheri West, Mumbai, and the makers faced immense loss. Now reportedly, the film will be delayed due to the fire incident.

"The fire that happened on Luv Ranjan's set has resulted in another delay in the shooting of this film. But then Ranbir's dates were with Animal and he had to go for that shoot. Luv's film will now be completed later," revealed a source.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's yet-to-be-titled Luv Ranjan film is one of the most awaited films and ever since it was announced fans have been eagerly waiting to see this pair on the silver screen. The stars have been shooting in several locations for the film for quite some time now.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Kartik Aaryan will have a special appearance in Ranbir and Shraddha's film.

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated film Brahmastra, which marks the first on-screen collaboration of his wife-actress Alia Bhatt. It is scheduled to be released in cinemas on September 9, 2022. Shraddha, on the other hand, will be a part of Nikhil Dwivedi and Vishal Furia’s Naagin, which is a remake of 1989's film ChaalBaaz.

