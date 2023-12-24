Oh No! Rohit Shetty candidly talks about the failure of his film Cirkus; Says ‘failed as a director’

Ranveer Singh played a dual part in the movie Irkus, and following its box office disaster, the actor is now working with Rohit on Singham Again. In response to a question regarding an actor who frequently switches up dialogue throughout a take, Rohit mentioned Ranveer.
MUMBAI: It is well known that Rohit Shetty creates appealing entertainers that typically don't get the best reviews from reviewers. Now, on Koffee with Karan, the director nodded in accord when Rohit was asked if "film reviews should be first reviewed by a jury of reviewers" and said that no reviewer had ever mentioned anything positive about his films.

Also read: Revealed! Check out Ranveer Singh’s first look from the upcoming movie, Singham Again

Rohit responded to Karan's question on the "rudest thing" he had ever heard from a critic by saying, “They have never spoken good about me, they are always rude to me.” Karan later asked him if ‘films should make you think’, and Rohit candidly replied, “Ghanta. Films are to entertain. Nobody remembers the film or the story after a point.”

Additionally, Rohit discussed his movie Cirkus's failure, saying, “Rohit Shetty failed as a director.” Since he began his career in 2003, Cirkus was his first significant failure. He added, “Yes, we went wrong and it was a film made in the pandemic. It was made before Sooryavanshi released. Somewhere me, as a director went wrong with that film. And good it was a small film that I went wrong with, not a big one. Three days later, I was shooting for my web series.”

In response to a question regarding an actor who frequently switches up dialogue throughout a take, Rohit mentioned Ranveer and said, "Because he has been a copywriter, he has this habit, he comes up with new punches. In comedy, he does that."

In addition, he labeled him as an actor who might experience a "meltdown before a difficult scene" and stated, “When we are shooting an action sequence, for an hour or so, two trainers will come and warm him up.” While discussing the "going bonkers at the wrap party," Rohit also mentioned Ranveer.

Also read:Exciting! From Singham Again to Raid 2: Ajay Devgn all set to dominate the film industry with his upcoming franchises

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – The Indian Express

