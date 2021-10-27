Oh No: Rohit Shetty THREATENS Ranveer Singh to cut out his character in Sooryavanshi!

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty will appear on this weekend's Diwali-special episode of The Big Picture for promoting his upcoming film, Sooryavanshi, which stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles while Ranveer Singh has a cameo in the movie.

In the promo, it's seen that Rohit says "If I don't know this answer, it will be a disgrace" to which Ranveer replies “Yes, I agree, it will be a disgrace so you have to give the right answer,” before bursting out laughing. “You are putting me under pressure,” Rohit responded.

“You'll help no?” the director asked Ranveer, seeking reassurance. However, the actor denied any help, as he's not allowed to do so. Rohit said “See, Sooryavanshi hasn't been released yet" making a cunning gesture and suggesting that he would chop Ranveer's role, to which Ranveer pacified by saying "No, no, no". Also, number of policemen would be seated in the audience during this episode.

Sooryavanshi is a film that revolves around an anti-terror squad officer trying to stop an attack on Mumbai. Katrina is paired opposite Akshay. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer will be reprising their roles of Singham and Simmba, respectively, in the film.

Sooryavanshi marks the fourth film in the universe, which has Singham 1 & 2 and Simmba in the past. (Also Read: Rohit Shetty: Our hard work on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' is paying off)

