Oh No! Samantha Ruth Prabhu faces fraud by manager, following foot-steps of Rashmika Mandanna’s manager

MUMBAI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has suddenly found herself facing a reported financial setback of Rs 1 crore due to poor management by her manager, following in the footsteps of the accomplished actress Rashmika Mandanna. Rashmika Mandanna and her longtime manager split up a few months ago due to misunderstandings. She decided to stop working with him after learning that he had scammed her out of money according to sources.

Samantha is a prominent actress who was looking forward to the premiere of her high-profile movie Kushi and was shocked to learn of her manager's financial mismanagement. They recently had a long and mostly unsatisfying talk as a result of this finding.

According to insider sources, Samantha's longtime manager's admission of financial wrongdoing caused her to have restless nights and sparked a contentious confrontation, ruining their once cordial working relationship.

Samantha's manager, whom she had entrusted with her professional affairs for more than a decade, was essential to the success of her career, taking her to new heights in Tollywood and securing offers in Tamil and even the Bollywood series Family Man 2. The actress had put her complete faith in him.

Some producers recently advised Samantha not to continue relying on her manager while she was in Hyderabad for an event promoting Kushi before beginning her journey to the United States for medical treatment. They asserted that there had been a noticeable change for the worse. Consequently, she was encouraged to look for a replacement by these seasoned business partners.

Samantha is actively looking for a dependable successor from the Tollywood sector due to her frequent travel obligations and the requirement for consistent professional support. As she makes her way through this difficult time, she appears to be on the verge of finding a trustworthy professional partner. The management who has been overseeing Samantha is also handling Rashmika Mandanna.

