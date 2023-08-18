Oh No! Samantha Ruth Prabhu faces fraud by manager, following foot-steps of Rashmika Mandanna’s manager

Samantha is a prominent actress who was looking forward to the premiere of her high-profile movie Kushi, and was shocked to learn of her manager's financial mismanagement. They recently had a long and mostly unsatisfying talk as a result of this finding.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 20:29
movie_image: 
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

MUMBAI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has suddenly found herself facing a reported financial setback of Rs 1 crore due to poor management by her manager, following in the footsteps of the accomplished actress Rashmika Mandanna. Rashmika Mandanna and her longtime manager split up a few months ago due to misunderstandings. She decided to stop working with him after learning that he had scammed her out of money according to sources.

Also read:Hard to take eyes off this beautiful picture of 16-year-old Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha is a prominent actress who was looking forward to the premiere of her high-profile movie Kushi and was shocked to learn of her manager's financial mismanagement. They recently had a long and mostly unsatisfying talk as a result of this finding. 

According to insider sources, Samantha's longtime manager's admission of financial wrongdoing caused her to have restless nights and sparked a contentious confrontation, ruining their once cordial working relationship. 

Samantha's manager, whom she had entrusted with her professional affairs for more than a decade, was essential to the success of her career, taking her to new heights in Tollywood and securing offers in Tamil and even the Bollywood series Family Man 2. The actress had put her complete faith in him. 

Some producers recently advised Samantha not to continue relying on her manager while she was in Hyderabad for an event promoting Kushi before beginning her journey to the United States for medical treatment. They asserted that there had been a noticeable change for the worse. Consequently, she was encouraged to look for a replacement by these seasoned business partners. 

Samantha is actively looking for a dependable successor from the Tollywood sector due to her frequent travel obligations and the requirement for consistent professional support. As she makes her way through this difficult time, she appears to be on the verge of finding a trustworthy professional partner. The management who has been overseeing Samantha is also handling Rashmika Mandanna. 

Also read:Interesting! Samantha Ruth Prabhu to go on a one year break after Citadel and Kushi’s release? Read on to know more

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credits - Bollywoodlife 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Legal trouble Ramoji Film City South Bollywood Movie News OTT Rashmika Mandanna TV News news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 20:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Suneel Darshan claims Sunny Deol to be owing 1.77 crores to him since 27 years, says that he 'never intended to pay'
MUMBAI: Suneel Darshan has said that Sunny Deol never wanted to pay back the money that he owes him. In a new interview...
Wow! This is when Karan Kundrra will shift to his new abode in Mumbai's Bandra
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra has been one of the most talented and loved actors in the entertainment world. The actor is...
Humorous! Ashlesha Sawant becomes an inspiration for THIS co-star from the set of Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the...
Amazing! Ghum hai kisikey pyaar meiin fame Ayesha Singh gives tips on how to nail your party looks with stylish and comfy short-skirts
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another lifestyle and fashion update and this time we have our eyes set on some...
Wow! Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever is all set to amaze audiences in the drama movie Yaatris; Read on to know more
MUMBAI: Jamie Lever, an actor-comedian renowned for her flawless comedic performances, will wow audiences in the...
Vanshaj: Interesting! While Kartik fails, Neil saves Yuvika
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Recent Stories
Sunny Deol
What! Suneel Darshan claims Sunny Deol to be owing 1.77 crores to him since 27 years, says that he 'never intended to pay'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sunny Deol
What! Suneel Darshan claims Sunny Deol to be owing 1.77 crores to him since 27 years, says that he 'never intended to pay'
Johnny
Wow! Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever is all set to amaze audiences in the drama movie Yaatris; Read on to know more
Tiger Shroff
Trolled! “Uorfi ka bhai mil gaya” netizens troll actor Tiger Shroff on his latest fashion
Rajkummar
Incredible! Happy birthday Rajkummar Rao: From Shahid to Badhaai Do, the most compelling and remarkable performances by the actor, proving his versatility
Allu Arjun
Incredible! Is Allu Arjun thinking of a Hollywood Debut? Gives an Example of RRR to Encourage Indian Actors to reflect globally
Jawan
Jawan: Shocking! THIS Telugu star was Atlee’s first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Not Nayanthara