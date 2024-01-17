OH No! Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra put on hold, the massive Rs 350 cr budget gets in the way

MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious project Baiju Bawra has been in the news for a long time now. The film was announced way before the pandemic hit the world and Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were roped in to play leads. Deepika Padukone too was approached to play a dacoit but the talks never progressed.

Bhansali then approached Nayanthara and Kiara Advani for the dacoit’s role and just when he was about to lock the cast, Bhansali got to know the shocking news that the studio was not approving his subject.

A source said, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali wishes to make Baiju Bawra the biggest musical of Indian Cinema and the budget for his magnum opus is approx. Rs. 350 crores. When SLB went with the project to the studios, they felt the budget was too high.’

The source further said, “While both Ranveer and Alia were signed for amounts lower than their market value out of love and respect for SLB, the studios felt that in today's market, investing Rs. 350 crores on a musical like Baiju Bawra was not a financially prudent move in the post-pandemic world. SLB wasn't in the mood to compromise on his vision and hence has decided to put the film on hold.”

Bhansali will thus be beginning a completely new script by the summer of 2024 after he begins Inshallah that is if Shah rukh Khan says yes to the film.

