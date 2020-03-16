Oh NO! Is Shehnaaz Gill unhappy with her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s film? Here is what you have to know

MUMBAI: Salman Khan starrer ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is surfacing a lot of headlines due to the last-minute changes. First, the film was supposed to be with Shreyas Talpade and Arshadi Warsi, later they were replaced by Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal. But now the latest reports suggest that both the actors too have left the film.

Well, as per media reports, Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill haven't yet changed their minds. A close source to the unit revealed that Shehnaaz Gill who is all set for her Bollywood debut with his film is damn upset and even clueless with the developments and is reconsidering her thoughts about doing the film.

“She is not very happy that the film is gaining negative publicity and many critics are wondering if the film will be made or will get shelved”, the source was quoted saying.

The source further adds, " Shehnaaz Gill has complete faith in her mentor Salman Khan and he has assured her to have patience as everything will fall in place, Shehnaaz is damn excited for her debut and has stated her prep for the same.

Well, Shehnaaz who has achieved all this fame with her stint in Bigg Boss13 admits that she was carving for this popularity and is extremely thankful for all the love from her fans who she calls the army.

