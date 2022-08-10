Oh No! Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra test covid positive

MUMBAI :Looks like Covid-19 is slowly spreading its wings again and after celebs like Kirron Kher, Pooja Bhatt, Mahhi Vij and many others, Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra is the next to test positive for the virus. The businessman, who is very often seen with his face covered with unique face masks, has now reportedly isolated himself after getting tested.

In 2021, Raj was arrested by Mumbai police on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. In September, he was granted bail, and a few weeks ago, the Supreme Court granted him anticipatory bail.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop drama ‘Indian Police Force’, which also stars Vivek Oberoi and Sidharth Malhotra. Last year, Shilpa was seen in the film Nikamma which was a disaster at the box office. The movie, which also starred Abhimanyu Dasani in the lead role, was a remake of Nani starrer Middle Class Abbayi.

