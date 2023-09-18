Oh No! Shruti Haasan's encounter with an unpleasant fan following her at Mumbai airport; Leaves her scared and irritated

Due to her recent work responsibilities in Mumbai, the actress has been flying in and out of the city rather frequently. Additionally, she has been filming for a few projects in the south. On Sunday night, Shruti was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport wearing just black, and as she made her way to her car, a man could be seen continuously following her.
MUMBAI :   Actress Shruti Haasan recently had trouble when a devoted admirer kept following her around the Mumbai airport to the point where she had to rush to get into her car. She was clearly upset as the man continued to pursue her in spite of her discomfort.

Recently, Shruti was in Mumbai for an awards ceremony. She was seen at the event putting her best foot forward and turning heads in a striking black outfit.

Also read: Shocking! Actress Shruti Haasan is massively trolled for her outfit, netizens call her ‘Black Panther’

The actress was clearly upset by his actions and continued enquiring, asked, "Who is he? Why is he standing there?"

The actress was observed attempting to exit the airport as quickly as possible as she looked for her car and made some phone calls. The fan was seen approaching her there as well when she eventually located her car, and the actress graciously responded, "I don't know who you are, sir".

The entire scenario caused a stir, with several internet users criticizing the fan for continuing to follow the actress even though it was obvious that she was uncomfortable.

On the professional front, Shruti will next be seen in Salaar, which also stars Prabhas. The movie, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, is marketed as a high-end action adventure. Salaar was initially scheduled to visit theaters on September 28, but its producers claimed that "unforeseen circumstances" caused the postponement.

In addition to Prithviraj Sukumaran, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Sriya Reddy, it also stars Jagapathi Babu, Prashanth Neel, of the KGF fame. The producers have not yet disclosed the new release date.

Also read: Chic! Shruti Haasan slays black outfits and these pictures prove it

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.
 

