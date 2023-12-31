Oh No! Siddhant Chaturvedi takes a dig at Ananya Panday's 'Gen-Z' comment; Says 'Tu kya hi samjhegi'

Ananya endured a great deal of trolling for the same reason, but it didn't break their friendship. They made an incredible connection in the recently released movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, in part because of this.
MUMBAI: When it comes to expressing his desires, Siddhant Chaturvedi doesn't think it's fair to mince words. The actor has a history of making fun of Ananya Panday when she discusses the difficulties faced by star kids in Bollywood. Ananya endured a great deal of trolling for the same reason, but it didn't break their friendship. They made an incredible connection in the recently released movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, in part because of this.

Also read: Wow! Siddhant Chaturvedi captured fixing Ananya Panday's hair in a viral video; Netizens reacts

Siddhant recently shared the reason he kept his love life a secret in a video that went viral on the internet. The actor revealed that, in his opinion, "love" is really important, especially in this day and age when it is rapidly disappearing. Siddhant elaborated, saying that it simply means that love is rare and millennial-specific these days. However, he stopped himself and asked about Ananya's millennial status. She responded with pride, "I'm Gen-Z." In a flash, Siddhant added, "Tu kya hi samjhegi."

In the end, Ananya took offense. Internet users flocked the comments section as soon as the video was uploaded. "Topic kuch bhi ho, it's always Siddhant Vs Ananya," a person commented. One more person said,"If Ananya is Vivek Oberoi, Siddhant Chaturvedi is Salman Bhai."  "I just love even how the background music changes with how Sid reacts to Ananya," a different netizen commented.

Siddhant recently revealed in an interview that their equation remained unchanged throughout the entire "struggle" remark. He went on to say that his film is evidence that he is incapable of pretending to be friends with anyone. For those who don't know, Ananya and Siddhant collaborated on the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which is directed by Arjun Varain Singh. It acts as a wake-up call for Gen-Z, who spend their lives virtually and in a virtual world.

Also read: Siddhant Chaturvedi to appear in FIFA World Cup anthem with rapper Lil Baby

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Movie News Bollywood
