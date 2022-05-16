Oh NO! Sidharth Malhotra gets injured while shooting action sequences for Rohit Shetty’s Indian Air Force’

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra took to his social media account to share a selfie with the filmmaker as he got injured while shooting action sequences shooting for the 'Indian Police Force' in Goa with director Rohit Shetty.

In the picture, he can be seen showing the injured marks on his arm while the filmmaker has a smile on his face. He captioned the post, "#RohitShetty action hero equal to real sweat, real blood! Rohit sir working the camera for some crazy action sequences in Goa... #IndianPoliceForce #GoaShoot."

Sidharth will be making his OTT debut with this web series. On the film front,

Earlier Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been in the news of late for reports of a rift in their relationship. Later the Sheersha actor put all the breakup rumours to rest after he reacted to a post shared by ladylove Kiara.

On the film front, Sidharth and Kiara were seen sharing screen space for the first time in 'Shershaah', and their chemistry was loved by the audience. The actor will be next seen in his next feature in 'Yodha' and 'Mission Majnu'.

On the other hand, Kiara awaits the release of her horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kartik Aaryan. Besides that, she has 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with Varun Dhawan and 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

