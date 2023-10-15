Oh No! Suniel Shetty opens up on the loss of 'Oneness' in Bollywood; Says ‘Bollywood has lost its voice’

MUMBAI:You are in for a big surprise if you enjoy flicks from the 1990s. The first episode of Star vs. Food Survival will include action actors Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt. The 15 km-long stretch, which is hosted by Ranveer Brar, will feature the two celebrities navigating the untamed countryside of Coorg while putting their physical and mental fortitude to the test. Shetty described the event as "superb" in an interview, mentioning how his friend Sanjay's presence increased the enjoyment.

He shared, “We form a deadly combination and it was so much fun to shoot with him. He brought along his sense of humour and that lazy swag. Both of us are also Leos and love nature. I think it was a magical time.Being in the terrain with so many animals, of all kinds, looking at you, there is a sense of excitement and even danger. However, being disconnected from the world was a beautiful feeling. You are not scrolling through life but enjoying every moment, experiencing every little thing. We realised that we need to do this more often.”

Suniel Shetty responded when questioned about his friendship with Sanjay Dutt,“Not many know that the title Anna was given to me by Dutt. We were shooting for Kaante and my staff used to call me Anna, as in elder brother, and he too started doing the same. I remember we had just landed in Los Angeles when 9/11 happened. We had to stay closer to the unit, not step out. It was a tough time. We were looked at differently and it was so weird. But we stayed together and became each other’s strength. I remember how we used to share food and make memories together. These are the actors you looked up to and there’s something so special about the bond. We became part of each other’s lives and continue to be so thick.”

Anyone who grew up reading movie magazines will recall how frequently actors would discuss hanging out during breaks. On set, actors used to get along over lunch, but now days, they quickly get into their vanity vehicle after a shoot. This, according to Suniel Shetty, is the cause of the feeling of isolation.

“Today, the industry has no voice. No one stands up to the nonsense or when there are fingers pointed at us. The bond, that oneness is missing, that voice hasn’t remained. Everything’s become weak as there is no one to defend one another. But I must add that it’s coming back now. After what we went through, with all the hashtags and boycott calls, I think now it’s time that everyone stands up for one another,” he mentioned.

Suniel added that the current generation does not believe this because their agency tells them that they can only be a "star" when they are alone.

He adds, “They ask them to be a specific way and post certain posts every day. The rules that they are setting up, people are believing it. But that’s not how it works. Film family is also your family, and you need to treat them like family. Earlier, we would be there for the unions and work as an association, and I am very hopeful the unity would be back soon.”

Credit- The Indian Express