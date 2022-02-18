Oh No: Sunny Leone’s PAN card gets MISUSED in a LOAN FRAUD!

MUMBAI: We all know that Sunny Leone's Bollywood journey started with Bigg Boss. Mahesh Bhat ordered her a film when she was inside the controversial house and since then there has been no looking back for her.

She has alleged that her PAN card was misused in a loan fraud.

The actress, in a now-deleted tweet, alleged that her PAN was used to procure a loan of Rs 2,000. Leone tweeted, “Some idiot used my Pan to take a 2000 Rs loan,” reports moneycontrol.com. She also added that a financial firm did “nothing” to help her.

While she was at it, the actress also reached out to another person tangled in a similar situation.

The Twitter user tagged the actress in a tweet that read, "I complained everywhere, cybercrime, consumer form, and I visited their head office in Gurgaon their manager told me issue will resolve but still they keep calling me and asking for loan which I didn't take, there is 1000+ cases of #SCAM from #Dhani, please look into this #help."

After her issue was resolved, the actor took to her handle again to thank the financial firm and said, "I know you will take care of all the others who have issues to avoid this in the future. NO ONE WANTS TO DEAL WITH A BAD CIBIL!!! In ref. to my previous post."

