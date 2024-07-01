Oh No! The Tragic Tale of Meena Shorey: A Bollywood Actress Who Married Five Times, Yet Faced Solitude and Poverty

MUMBAI: In the annals of Bollywood, where love stories often find their fairy-tale endings, there exists the melancholic narrative of Meena Shorey, the acclaimed 'Lara Lappa Girl.' Born as Khurshid Jehan in Raiwind, Punjab, British India, her journey from obscurity to the limelight was propelled by fate's unpredictable twists.

Meena's foray into the film industry began when Sohrab Modi noticed her at the launch of his film 'Sikandar.' Renaming her Meena, he offered her a supporting role in the film, kickstarting her cinematic journey. However, destiny had divergent plans when a notice arrived, binding her to a contract. With resilience, she manoeuvred her way out, securing her freedom to pursue various film offers.

Also Read: Exclusive! Movies on economic offenses have rarely been made, and that’s where 420 IPC stands apart: Ranvir Shorey

Married five times, Meena's first union was with actor-producer-director Zahur Raja, a fellow artist she met during 'Sikandar.' Her subsequent marriages included Al Nasir, Roop K Shorey (which earned her the name Meena Shorey), Raza Mir, and Asad Bokhari. Despite the multiple alliances, Meena's life path traversed the corridors of solitude.

Success accompanied Meena early in her career, starring in films like 'Shalimar' and 'Humayun.' However, as the years progressed, financial woes plagued her existence. Reports suggest that during her final decade, starting from 1974-75, Meena confronted economic hardships, rendering her dependent on every penny.

In an ironic twist of fate, Meena Shorey, who once graced the silver screen with her charm, spent her last moments in Pakistan, far from the glitz of Bollywood. On February 9, 1989, she departed, alone and without the presence of any of her five husbands. In a poignant display of solidarity, donations were collected to orchestrate Meena's last rites, underscoring the sombre end to the tumultuous journey of a Bollywood actress who, despite the glamour, succumbed to the harsh realities of life.

Also Read:EXCLUSIVE! Ratri Ke Yatri 2 fame Mohit Singh and Talaash fame Suhaas Ahuja join the cast of MX Player's web series Chidiya Udd

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA



