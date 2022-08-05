Oh NO! Times when Katrina felt awkward with Salman Khan’s THIS gesture on a singing reality show

MUMBAI: When it comes to taking an unabashed jibe at someone, there's no beating Salman Khan. The Dabangg Khan was once engaged in a bittersweet argument with Himesh Reshammiya on a singing reality show and it had left his then girlfriend Katrina Kaif visibly embarrassed.

In 2008, Salman and Katrina had graced Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to promote their film Yuvvraaj. They shared the judges panel with Himesh, who has said that he is indebted to Salman for giving him his first break in the industry at a time when no one believed in him. But we saw a different tuning altogether between Salman and Himesh, which made Katrina visibly uncomfortable.

Later, Salman was seen pulling Himesh's leg while praising a contestant. Salman joked that Himesh will steal her song now. But Himesh didn't look amused by it. He retorted to Salman's joke saying he doesn't steal songs.

A visibly annoyed Himesh then admitted to the fact that he indeed stole one song but on Salman's request. It was O Priya O Priya from Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, which was copied from the American rock band Santana's original song Maria Maria.

But Salman wasn't done yet. He then asked Himesh to sing the song, to which, the music composer replied, "Meri awaaz bahot buri hai aapne abhi kaha.” Salman told him that he has gotten used to it, to which Himesh replied that God has given him his voice and people love it. He then added, "Aap isi tarah buraai karte jaiye, log mujhe pyaar karte jayenge.”

Salman flaunted a grin on his face and said that this is how their tuning is. He then poked Himesh to sing the song but the latter wasn't ready to give in to his demands. "Uthaaye hue gaane Himesh Reshammiya nahi gaata,” he replied.

Credit: BollywoodLife