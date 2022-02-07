Oh NO! Times when Ranbir Kapoor insulted Katrina Kaif during ‘Jagga Jasoos’ promotions

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, who are now happily married to Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal respectively, were one of the most popular celebrity couples once upon a time and used to make headlines every day. A throwback video of Katrina and Ranbir from Jugga Jasoos promotions is now going viral on social media. In the clip, Ranbir can be seen insulting Katrina by saying that every film of hers is a hit- even if she touches a film, it becomes a super hit.

Also Read: Shocking! Ranbir Kapoor is curious to meet his first wife and it’s not Alia Bhatt, Read to know more

He also mentioned that Katrina keeps on telling him that she gave him two superhits, his films are because Katrina was in them. He also said that Katrina is the star of the decade, however, she has never thanked me as I helped her in songs like Sheila Ki Jawani. When Katrina tries to say something, he says ‘chal chal bhaut tareef hogyi abb’. To which Katrina replied, “peeke aaya hai kya?”

Also Read: Wow! Have Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt planned for Babymoon? Scroll down to know more

The ex-couple is now happily married. Katrina and Vicky tied the knot last year in December, while Alia and Ranbir got married this year in April. Alia and Ranbir recently announced their pregnancy.

On the work front, the Brahmastra actor will be next seen in Shamshera co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, Animal opposite Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna, while Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is the much-awaited film co-starring Salman.

Credit: DNA