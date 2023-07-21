Oh No! Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal falls prey to piracy

Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor and directed by Nitesh Tiwari has skipped theatrical release. It has premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The story of Bawaal is about two very different people falling in love with each other.
BAWAAL POSTER

MUMBAI:Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor and directed by Nitesh Tiwari has skipped theatrical release. It has premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The story of Bawaal is about two very different people falling in love with each other.

Also read - Check out these pictures of Avneet Kaur from the premiere of the movie Bawaal

Well, it has not even been a day since its release and Bawaal has leaked online. The film has fallen prey to piracy and is made available for people to download for free.

As per reports, Bawaal is made available to download for free in HD prints on notorious sites like Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, 123movieurlz, Filmywap, 123movies and many more. Even though the film has opted for an OTT release, a piracy bug has bitten Bawaal. 

Piracy is a direct insult to the work done by not only the celebrities but hundreds of technicians, lightmen, cameramen and more who work hard to put a film together. Given that it is an OTT release, the film is available to watch at a mere subscription price. 

Despite Bollywood celebrities time and again requesting the audience to not watch the pirated version of films, the practice is still quite prevalent. It's high time the audience call for a stop on piracy.

Talking about Bawaal, it is a love story that has Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor playing the leading roles. Varun plays the character of Ajay aka Ajju who is a history teacher. He is only worried about his image and how people perceive him. 

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor is an independent, strong, well-educated woman who knows how to prosper. However, she suffers through a health condition that hampers her love life. 

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, Bawaal also stars Manoj Pahwa and many more. The picture has a backdrop of Lucknow that travels all the way to Europe. It also gives a good history lesson on World War II. The film has received mixed reviews from all.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 

