Oh No! Vijay Varma opens up about paparazzi attention since dating Tamannaah Bhatia; Says 'They Lost Their Minds...’

Following months of rumours and photographers following them and photographing their every public appearance, the couple officially acknowledged their relationship during the promotions of their anthology film Lust Stories 2.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/08/2023 - 21:00
movie_image: 
Vijay

MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Varma claims that when he started dating actress Tamannaah Bhatia, paparazzi interest grew to the point that they would show up at his door, shocking the Jaane Jaan actor. Vijay spoke candidly about how he was "fairly good" on his own before the "pap situation" got a little out of hand "as soon as I started seeing Tamannaah".

Also read: Wah! Vijay Verma reveals Gully Boy was a film that changed his life and gave him his confidence back

He said, “That’s where the paps lost their minds. I couldn’t control it! And there were times they came right at my doorstep and nobody came to my building before that. I live in this isolated part of Andheri that nobody should know where I live and don’t go tell your friends where I stay and I don’t want you all outside my house.”

Following months of rumors and photographers following them and photographing their every public appearance, the couple officially acknowledged their relationship during the promotions of their anthology film Lust Stories 2.

When asked about the media attention his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia had received, Vijay Varma shared, “It’s very humbling and very nice but I wasn’t used to it when it first happened. I was very used to roaming around on my own. We go out together and we tend to get a lot of attention…I am not particularly comfortable, but I am just trying to get used to it.”

On the professional front, Vijay can now be seen in the thriller Jaane Jaan on Netflix. Along with Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Pankaj Sachdeva, the film is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Also read: What! Vijay Verma reveals he is still getting used to all the unwanted attention his relationship with Tamannah Bhatia is getting, says “ not particularly comfortable”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit- The Indian Express

Sonakshi Sinha Dahaad Lust Stories 2 Tamannaah Bhatia Vijay Verma She Darlings Digital News Jaane Jaan Kareena Kapoor Jaideep Ahlawat Pankaj Sachdeva TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/08/2023 - 21:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Inspiring! Suhana Khan calls her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as the biggest source of Guidance and Inspiration; says ‘My biggest source……’
MUMBAI: Suhana Khan, an actor best known for her role in "The Archies," claimed on Wednesday that her parents,...
What! Uorfi Javed opens up on earning money from sexualization, “This is nothing new. Films and directors have done this for ages”
MUMBAI: Uorfi Javed is constantly in the news for her bold yet bizarre dressing sense. She also makes headlines voicing...
Must read! Check out past contestants of Bigg Boss who lost control and ended with excessive PDA
MUMBAI: One of the most anticipated reality TV programs is Bigg Boss 17. The third season of Salman Khan, which is...
Shocking! Mona Singh reveals not allowed to open up her true identity during the popular show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin; Says ‘I couldn't tell anyone how I looked in real life’
MUMBAI: In a recent interview, Mona Singh, who played Jassi in the well-known Indian TV series Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin,...
Shocking! Tina Datta reveals reason to ‘sworn off reality shows’ for the time being; Says ‘Honestly, I think that's not my thing...’
MUMBAI: The actress Tina Datta discussed her unique relationship with the city while recently visiting Ahmedabad. After...
Fantastic! Sapna Sikarwar talks about the difference between a comedy actor and a daily soap actor; Says ‘Doing comedy is a difficult job….’
MUMBAI: Sapna Sikarwar is widely recognized as Kashmira from the Star Bharat series May I Come In Madam and is known...
Recent Stories
Suhana Khan
Inspiring! Suhana Khan calls her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as the biggest source of Guidance and Inspiration; says ‘My biggest source……’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Suhana Khan
Inspiring! Suhana Khan calls her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as the biggest source of Guidance and Inspiration; says ‘My biggest source……’
Jiya
Must read! Jiya Shankar opens up on her role in the upcoming Karan Johar Movie, bold scenes, coping with online criticism
Arijit
Incredible! Vishal Bhardwaj's Fascinating Journey of Arijit Singh feels evolved beautifully from ‘Phir Le Aaya Dil’; Says ‘I became fans of his voice….’
Anurag
Wow! Anurag Kashyap praises Shazia Iqbal's unique vision in Bebaak; Says ‘There are many worlds that I haven’t seen…’
Varun
Interesting! Varun Dhawan embraces a new perspective, shifts focus away from the industry rat race; Says ‘I have actually stopped….’
Swara Bhasker
Wow! Swara Bhasker candidly shares her journey into motherhood and the experience of childbirth; Says ‘It’s also the hardest thing…’