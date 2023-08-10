Oh No! Vijay Varma opens up about paparazzi attention since dating Tamannaah Bhatia; Says 'They Lost Their Minds...’

MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Varma claims that when he started dating actress Tamannaah Bhatia, paparazzi interest grew to the point that they would show up at his door, shocking the Jaane Jaan actor. Vijay spoke candidly about how he was "fairly good" on his own before the "pap situation" got a little out of hand "as soon as I started seeing Tamannaah".

He said, “That’s where the paps lost their minds. I couldn’t control it! And there were times they came right at my doorstep and nobody came to my building before that. I live in this isolated part of Andheri that nobody should know where I live and don’t go tell your friends where I stay and I don’t want you all outside my house.”

Following months of rumors and photographers following them and photographing their every public appearance, the couple officially acknowledged their relationship during the promotions of their anthology film Lust Stories 2.

When asked about the media attention his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia had received, Vijay Varma shared, “It’s very humbling and very nice but I wasn’t used to it when it first happened. I was very used to roaming around on my own. We go out together and we tend to get a lot of attention…I am not particularly comfortable, but I am just trying to get used to it.”

On the professional front, Vijay can now be seen in the thriller Jaane Jaan on Netflix. Along with Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Pankaj Sachdeva, the film is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

