Oh No! Vikrant Massey opens up about the thought of getting fired on the first day of 'Lootera' shoot with Ranveer Singh; Here's why?

On the first day of filming, Vikrant, who made his feature debut in 2014 with director Vikram Motwane's Lootera, had a panic attack when he unintentionally hit the movie's star actor, Ranveer Singh, on the face with the prop gun's nozzle.
MUMBAI: On October 27, 2023, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest film, 12th Fail, which stars Vikrant Massey in the title role, was released in theaters. On the first day of filming, Vikrant, who made his feature debut in 2014 with director Vikram Motwane's Lootera, had a panic attack when he unintentionally hit the movie's star actor, Ranveer Singh, on the face with the prop gun's nozzle.

Also read: Exclusive! "I immediately cried when I read the script" - Vikrant Massey

For the accident, Massey was sure he would lose his job. While talking about his most recent movie in a recent interview, he revealed this occurrence. It took Vikrant Massey ten years to land his first leading part in a film after Lootera. In an interview that he just did for his movie 12th Fail, Vikrant talked about his first day of the Lootera filming and revealed that it took place at Film City. He had to aim a fake gun at Ranveer during the filming of a sequence in which Ranveer's character is meant to wake him up. On the day of his debut, he said that Vikramaditya Motwane had intimidated and nervous him greatly.

He added that he felt overwhelmed following his first film audition success. For him, it was a dream come true to work with Vikramaditya Motwane, despite his reserved attitude, Motwane had an intellectual presence. With gifted co-stars like Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh, the movie had a big budget.

He said, “The moment I pulled my gun out to point at him, the nozzle of the gun grazed his nose. I felt I’m going to get kicked out on the very first day.” He went on to say that he was concerned that he had hurt a rising superstar and that Ranveer Singh would lead weeks to recover from the incident. Fortunately, it failed to turn out like that.

A top choice for Hindi-medium UPSC applicants, Mukherjee Nagar in Delhi is the site of the first-ever film shoot, 12th Fail, directed by Vikrant Massey. Since October 27 of this year, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed movie has had a spectacular performance in theatres.

Also read: Exclusive! “It’s an important film, and everyone will find a piece of themselves in the movie” Vikrant Massey

For more news from the world of cinema, OTT, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

