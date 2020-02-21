Oh so hot! Sunny Singh is seen rocking the monochrome avatar giving the boys out there, serious fashion inspo

MUMBAI: Sunny Singh has never failed in giving some of the best on-screen characters and has actively experimented with various content holding different storylines, acing it all. The actor also has an eye for fashion and brings on some uber-cool outfits to give us all all some fashion inspiration! Looking hot in a monochrome avatar, this traveller vibe of Sunny is making our day bright and all we can say is- so hot!

The actor recently, posed on top of a bike and nailed the perfect sporty avatar holding the helmet and looked super sexy and taking to his Instagram shared, "RUF n TUF @ganeshpatil13 styled by @mehernijjaar"

Nailing yet another monochrome look, the actor posted a crafty picture wearing an oversized sweatshirt and pants and shared on his Instagram with the caption, "आज की ताजा खबर @ganeshpatil13"

Sunny Singh has the best of wardrobe essentials for men and always looks on point with his looks, having the most chilled out fashion picks. The actor has always nailed all the various fashion looks from ethnic to western and has the perfect outfits for all seasons.

Inching closer, 23rd February also marks the two year anniversary of one of the most loved movies, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety for which he garnered immense love and applause. Sunny Singh was last seen in the mom-com film Jai Mummy Di along with Sonnalli Seygall which hit the screens on 17th January 2020.