Ohhh…I am thick skinned but trolling does affect me, says Anil Kapoor

Celebrities get trolled often and not everyone takes it positively. As for actor Anil Kapoor, he spoke about dealing with trolls and said that he has become so thick skin that he does not get affected by it anymore.

"When I feel certain kind of trolling is happening to any member of my family, not only me because obviously I being in films for so many years I am completely thick skin, (trolling) affects me but not as much as it would affect Janhvi or Sonam or Rhea Kapoor or Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor or Arjun Kapoor. I am sure they get much more affected by it. But the younger generation is learning much faster on how to tackle this social media,"

“It's a huge part of what they're thinking but they are many things to take into account, there are many variables. I'm used to the critiquing. I think I've been used to it my whole life. We as a family have been used to it for a long time but you try to take from it what you can," shared Janhvi.

