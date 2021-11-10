Ohh..Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha's marriage to be a LOW KEY affair!

MUMBAI: Off late a lot of celebrities are deciding to tie the knot.

( Also Read: REVELATION: Rajkummar Rao reveals how Patralekha found him to be a ‘CHEAP PERSON’ on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show!)

Rajkummar Rao is in a steady relationship with Patralekha and

one hears that Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's wedding will be a low-key affair and the lovebirds have invited only few guests from the film industry.

A media report quoted a source as saying, "It is going to be a very close affair for Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. They have invited only select guests from the film industry."

The report further stated that Patralekha's family has already arrived from Shillong and Rajkummar Rao's family likely to join them at wedding venue. The tabloid quoted the source as saying, "Rajkummar and Patralekhaa wanted to keep the wedding small and private due to Covid concerns. That's why they have a limited guest list and have opted for Chandigarh."

Keep reading this space for more information. ( Also Read: Rajkummar Rao introduces characters of Kunal Kohli's 'Hiccups and Hookups')

Credit: Filmibeat