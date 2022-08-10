“Oil Mein Naha kar aaye ho kya” netizens trolls Suhana Khan on her latest video

Actress to be Suhana Khan is getting some unhealthy and negative comments with regards to her latest video, check out the comments below
MUMBAI :Daughter of superstar Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan has been winning the hearts of the fans with her sizzling looks over the time all over the internet. She is indeed one of the most loved and followed star kids we have in B town and the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of her.

This latest video of Suhana Khan is getting viral all over the internet and getting some jaw dropping reactions from the fans, the fans and not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards this video of the actress. Indeed Suhana Khan is looking supremely hot in this video, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

ALSO READ – “Is it snowing in Mumbai?” - netizens troll actress Parineeti Chopra for her outfit

As we can see in these comments many people are saying that she is not at all looking beautiful, whereas others are saying that she must have taken a bath with oil as she is looking very oily, there are many other different comments which are unhealthy and not in the favour of Suhana Khan.

What are your views on this latest video of star kid Suhana Khan and these comments coming from the side of the netizens, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Suhana Khan shares glamorous pictures, dad Shah Rukh Khan comments, “so contrary to…”

