Om Namah Shivay: From gaining weight to immediately losing the same after shoot for next project, Shreyas Talpade shares his inspiring transformation journey

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 01:18
movie_image: 
Shreyas

MUMBAI: Shreyas Talpade is one of the most amazing and genuine, talented actors in the Indian entertainment industry. The man has proven his versatility in the entertainment space on many occasions with his good work. Be it in Hindi movies or in the regional movie and TV space, he's slayed everywhere. And now, he's winning the hearts of everyone with his latest song ’Om Namah Shivay'. The song released yesterday on the final Monday of the auspicious Sawan month and well, there couldn't have been a better timing than that. The song also features Tanishaa Mukerji alongside Shreyas and the narrative is about how a family follows their way towards spirituality and mental peace by offering their respect to the almighty Lord Shiva. Regarding the success of the song, Shreyas quotes,

”Well, it is an honour to be a part of a song that celebrates Mahadev. He's the ultimate and we are all because of him. This song is very special to me and the rhythm is very soothing and pleasing to the ears. This is my first devotional song in Hindi dedicated to Shiv ji that has been shot in Benaras ghats. I had to sport a completely different look with a choti and beard. Alongside that, there was a challenge to gain weight for the project. One thing was to gain the weight and the other was to lose it immediately after shoot as that was the requirement for my next project. I had to follow a strict diet and fitness regime to get that.”

He further added,

"The entire team has worked very hard for the final output. We have been getting some amazing responses and I am loving it. In today's time when there are so many songs releasing in frequent intervals, it becomes difficult to create a niche. However, this track which is all about our love and devotion for Shiv ji has resonated well right from day 1. I am so glad and happy. Mahadev's blessings are with the song. Thank you all for praising the song. Har Har Mahadev."

The song is currently trending and the timing of the release makes it all the way more enjoyable. It serves as a fitting tribute to the greatness of Bholenath and well, we all can feel the divine connection after hearing the song. Stay tuned for more updates.

Om Namah Shivay Shreyas Talpade Tanishaa Mukerji Lord Shiva Benaras ghats TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 01:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Be it the Punjabi film 'Mastaney’ the Hindi Horror-Thriller 1920:Horrors Of The Heart', the Who done it 'Gaslight' or the series 'Hunter' and his last release 'Adhura': Rahul Dev is winning innumerable hearts with his versatility, good looks, deep voice
MUMBAI: Rahul Dev is easily one of the most versatile and talented actors that we have in the Indian entertainment...
When The Real Life Colonel met Reel Life Colonel Gaurav Chopra from Gadar 2
MUMBAI: Imagine an actor putting on  8kgs of weight for a role, then reducing it for another project and repeatedly...
My father is my first and last teacher: Luv Sinha gets emotional about dad Shatrughan Sinha's contribution on Teachers' Day
MUMBAI: Luv Sinha is one actor and performing artiste in the Indian entertainment industry who's got his mind and heart...
The actor in me is enjoying this phase of versatility the most: Gaurav Chopraa opens up on Gadar 2's success, dangerous climax entry tank stunt and 500 crores box office collection
MUMBAI: Gaurav Chopraa has always been a versatile and talented actor since the very beginning. As he has himself said...
Om Namah Shivay: From gaining weight to immediately losing the same after shoot for next project, Shreyas Talpade shares his inspiring transformation journey
MUMBAI: Shreyas Talpade is one of the most amazing and genuine, talented actors in the Indian entertainment industry....
Exclusive! Anupamaa actor Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi shares the one ONE THING that she would like to change in this world and we bet you would relate to that, check it out
MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The audience...
Recent Stories
Rahul
Be it the Punjabi film 'Mastaney’ the Hindi Horror-Thriller 1920:Horrors Of The Heart', the Who done it 'Gaslight' or the series 'Hunter' and his last release 'Adhura': Rahul Dev is winning innumerable hearts with his versatility, good looks, deep voice
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rahul
Be it the Punjabi film 'Mastaney’ the Hindi Horror-Thriller 1920:Horrors Of The Heart', the Who done it 'Gaslight' or the series 'Hunter' and his last release 'Adhura': Rahul Dev is winning innumerable hearts with his versatility, good looks, deep voice
Gaurav
When The Real Life Colonel met Reel Life Colonel Gaurav Chopra from Gadar 2
Luv
My father is my first and last teacher: Luv Sinha gets emotional about dad Shatrughan Sinha's contribution on Teachers' Day
Chopra
The actor in me is enjoying this phase of versatility the most: Gaurav Chopraa opens up on Gadar 2's success, dangerous climax entry tank stunt and 500 crores box office collection
Parineeti
Wow! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding guest list to the venue all in details
Jawan
Wow! Let us introduce you to the cast of upcoming film Jawan, along with their real-life families