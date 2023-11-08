OMG 2 movie review: Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautan shine in this film that gives a strong message; Akshay Kumar supports well

MUMBAI: OMG starring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar, which was released in 2012, was a fantastic film. It made us laugh and also tackled the subject of religion wonderfully. Now, after 11 years a sequel to the film titled OMG 2 will hit the big screens on 11th August 2023. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam in the lead roles, and Akshay Kumar has an extended cameo in it. So, is OMG 2 worth your time and money? Find out in our review below...

Kanti (Pankaj Tripathi) is a very religious man and he is Bhakt of Lord Shiva. He is living happily with his family, but his life goes upside down when a video of his son maturating in school goes viral and the school decides to rusticate him. How Kanti fights for his son's dignity and for the importance of sex education forms the rest of the story. Amid all this, a messenger (Akshay Kumar) of Lord Shiva helps him during this tough times.

OMG 2 is written and directed by Amit Rai. The concept of the film is amazing. The topic of why sex education should be important in school is very relevant. There are some scenes and dialogues that will surely make you laugh out loud and you will also clap in a few scenes.

But, the problem with OMG 2 is that it is taking a franchise forward, so it should have been better than the first installment and that's not the case here. OMG was a very entertaining film and gave a strong message. OMG 2 also gives a strong message, but the entertainment factor is a bit less here. Even the screenplay and the narration should have been tighter.

The film gets full marks when it comes to performances. Pankaj Tripathi as usual is at his best. He proves once again why he is called one of the best actors in the industry. Yami Gautam has been ruling OTT for the past couple of years, and she is back on the big screens with a bang. The actress excels in her performance and her eye expressions are just wow. Akshay Kumar is good in his extended cameo, but he surely had a bigger and better role in the first installment. All the supporting cast are also good in their respective roles.

One more element that we are missing here is good music. OMG had Go Go Govinda, a chartbuster song and also the background music of the film was very good, but OMG 2's music is average.

Overall, OMG 2 is a good film which gives a strong message. But, don't expext it to be as good as OMG.

Ratings: 3/5

(A small spoiler) A Gadar reference in the film will surely make you laugh out loud because OMG 2 is clashing with Gadar 2.

