OMG! Aamir Khan- Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn - Shahid Kapoor: Here are the 5 most anticipated box-office clashes of 2022

MUMBAI: The audiences are eagerly waiting to see their favorite stars on the silver screen. Since the theatres are now open. Filmmakers are now rushing to book their slots for the big releases. And in this run, they have ended up locking the same release dates for their films. Check out as we bring you the biggest Bollywood films that will be clashing at the box office in 2022.

Jersey vs KGF 2 – April 14th

The first major clash in 2022 will see frictional sports drama and the high-action movie. Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s movie is based on the ups and downs of a cricketer’s life. The movie is the official remake of the Telugu movie with the same name. Jersey will clash with Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon’s KGF 2. The audience has been eagerly waiting for the film to release on the silver screen.

Runway 34 vs Heropanti 2 - April 29th

Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34 is going to face a clash with Tiger Shroff, and Tara Sutaria’s Heropanti 2. Runway 34 has been directed by Ajay Devgn and will be Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. While Heropanti 2 will see Tiger and Tara in the lead roles whereas Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be playing a negative character.

Govinda Naam Mera Vs Prithviraj – July 10th

Director Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera starring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani will clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj. While Govinda Naam Mera is in similar lines with the typical Pati, Patni, Aur Woh story, where Bhumi Pednekar is the wife and Kiara Advani is the girlfriend, and we see Vicky juggling between the two and how he ends up in a dilemma. Prithviraj is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan a king from the Chahamana dynasty.

Raksha Bandhan vs Laal Singh Chaddha – August 11th

In August, the month we will witness the bigger ever clash that is going to happen at the box office in India. There will be a battle between Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan. Anand L Rai’s comedy-drama film Raksha Bandhan competing with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s film Laal Singh Chaddha. It is a remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

Ganapath vs Merry Christmas – Dec 23rd

Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath and Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas are going to clash on 23rd December 2022. Vikas Bahl's directorial Ganapath features Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Elli AvrRam. South actor Rahman makes his Hindi debut in an important role. Whereas Sriram Raghavan's film will star Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.

Surely the fans are eagerly waiting for these Bollywood movies to release on the big Silver. Which one has got you excited the most? Do let us know in the comment section.

