OMG! Aamir Khan lands in legal trouble and it has connection with his recently released Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was released on August 12 and had received mixed reactions from the audience

MUMBAI: A Delhi-based lawyer on Friday submitted a complaint to Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora against Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, Paramount Pictures and several others for allegedly "disrespecting the Indian Army and hurting Hindu Sentiments " in his movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

"In the movie, the makers have depicted that a mentally challenged person was allowed to join Army to fight in the Kargil War. It is a well-known fact that the best army personnel were sent to fight the Kargil war and rigorously trained army personnel fought the war but the movie makers intentionally depicted the said situation to demoralise and defame the Indian army," Advocate Vineet Jindal said in the complaint, which he shot off to Arora.

The complainant also objected to a scene, which he claimed was part of the movie, where a Pakistpersonnel asked the character Laal Singh Chaddha - "I offer Namaz and pray, Laal, why don't you do the same?". Chaddha (played by Khan) replied, "my mother said all this puja paath is malaria. It causes riots."

Helmed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic, 'Forrest Gump'. The film, Aamir's first in four years, also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

