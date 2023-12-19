OMG! Aayush Sharma’s car driver injured in a car accident; A formal complaint has been filed by the police officials

Aayush Sharma is the brother-in-law of Salman Khan, the famous actor from Bollywood. According to a police official, Sharma's driver was driving on Road No. 16 near Khar Gymkhana towards Bandra when another, fast car entered the 'no entry' area and hit the actor's car from the front.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/19/2023 - 10:11
movie_image: 
Aayush Sharma

MUMBAI: In Mumbai's Khar region, a car driven by an allegedly drunken person struck Bollywood star Aayush Sharma's car, according to police on Monday. On Saturday, when the incident happened, the actor was not in the car. According to them, the car got damaged and the driver, who was alone in the car at the time, was hurt.

(Also read: Really! Aayush Sharma opens up about industry struggles, battle with 'chocolate boy' stereotypes; Says ‘I was stereotyped as a chocolate boy, a lover boy……’)

Aayush Sharma is the brother-in-law of Salman Khan, the famous actor from Bollywood. According to a police official, Sharma's driver was driving on Road No. 16 near Khar Gymkhana towards Bandra when another, fast car entered the 'no entry' area and hit the actor's car from the front.

The driver of the offending car, Parvinderjeet Singh (35), tried to get away while drunk; however, the police caught him and took him into custody, the official stated.

According to him, Arman Mehandi Hasan Khan, Sharma's driver, had injuries to his right leg and head. Following Hasan Khan's complaint, the police filed a formal case (FIR) against Singh for violating the Motor Vehicles Act, Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and other related crimes.

Ruslaan is an action thriller that Aayush will appear in. It will be released in theaters on January 12, 2024. The film is helmed by director Karan L. Butani and produced by KK Radhamohan, stars debutante actor Sushrii Mishraa with Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malavade. Aayush stated that he thinks ‘Ruslaan’ would open doors for a new direction in his cinematic career, according to the news agency.

He made his Bollywood debut in the romantic comedy 'Loveyatri' (2018), co-starring with Warina Hussain, who was making her debut. Salman Khan produced and Abhiraj Maniawala directed the film, which was not well received by the public and had a mediocre run at the box office. He co-starred with Salman Khan in the 2021 movie 'Antim,' which was his most recent appearance.

(Also read: Really! Aayush Sharma breaks silence on why he has been doing so few films, “build a wall around myself…”)

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- Free Press Journal

Aayusha Sharma Antim: The Final Truth LoveYatri RUSLAAN Mahima Makwana Warina Hussain Arpita Khan Salman Khan Movie News Bollywood News Bollywood actors Bollywood actresses TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/19/2023 - 10:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Oh No! Dhaval and Natasha have a moment as he rubs the ink from his face onto hers
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
OMG! Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui’s ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitanshi made shocking revelations about him cheating on her with ‘many girls’; Says ‘It is a shame that these things…’
MUMBAI: Unexpectedly, Nazila Sitanshi, Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend, has revealed some stunning information about...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Really! Vedika blocks Kuldeep’s entry to Kunal and Vandana’s wedding
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Anupama decides to take the challenges of life head on all by herself
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Ishaan gets agitated with Savi for trying to unite him with Isha
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Whoa! Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding celebration going to be a star-studded affair and will be held on January 13, 2024, in Mumbai; An Invite sent
MUMBAI: Every year, many prominent award ceremonies are conducted at the start of the year, which draws a large number...
Recent Stories
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
Whoa! Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding celebration going to be a star-studded affair and will be held on January 13, 2024, in Mumbai; An Invite sent
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
Whoa! Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding celebration going to be a star-studded affair and will be held on January 13, 2024, in Mumbai; An Invite sent
Tanuja Mukerji
Wow! Veteran actress Tanuja Mukerji discharged from hospital; Details inside!
Shahrukh
Must Read! Shahrukh Khan talks about what the characters in Dunki stand for, check out what was unexpected for Taapsee Pannu
Rhea
Must Read! Rhea Chakraborty's Plea to Suspend Lookout Circular Denied by Bombay High Court in Sushant Singh Rajput Case
Animal
OMG! Is Censor Board CEO Ravinder Bhaskar's job at risk over Ranbir Kapoor's controversial film Animal? Read on to know more!
Aishwarya rai Bachchan
Must Read! Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan not seen at Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aardhaya’s school stage performance; netizens react