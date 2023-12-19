OMG! Aayush Sharma’s car driver injured in a car accident; A formal complaint has been filed by the police officials

MUMBAI: In Mumbai's Khar region, a car driven by an allegedly drunken person struck Bollywood star Aayush Sharma's car, according to police on Monday. On Saturday, when the incident happened, the actor was not in the car. According to them, the car got damaged and the driver, who was alone in the car at the time, was hurt.

Aayush Sharma is the brother-in-law of Salman Khan, the famous actor from Bollywood. According to a police official, Sharma's driver was driving on Road No. 16 near Khar Gymkhana towards Bandra when another, fast car entered the 'no entry' area and hit the actor's car from the front.

The driver of the offending car, Parvinderjeet Singh (35), tried to get away while drunk; however, the police caught him and took him into custody, the official stated.

According to him, Arman Mehandi Hasan Khan, Sharma's driver, had injuries to his right leg and head. Following Hasan Khan's complaint, the police filed a formal case (FIR) against Singh for violating the Motor Vehicles Act, Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and other related crimes.

Ruslaan is an action thriller that Aayush will appear in. It will be released in theaters on January 12, 2024. The film is helmed by director Karan L. Butani and produced by KK Radhamohan, stars debutante actor Sushrii Mishraa with Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malavade. Aayush stated that he thinks ‘Ruslaan’ would open doors for a new direction in his cinematic career, according to the news agency.

He made his Bollywood debut in the romantic comedy 'Loveyatri' (2018), co-starring with Warina Hussain, who was making her debut. Salman Khan produced and Abhiraj Maniawala directed the film, which was not well received by the public and had a mediocre run at the box office. He co-starred with Salman Khan in the 2021 movie 'Antim,' which was his most recent appearance.

