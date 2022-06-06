OMG! Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia locked out of Nikamma promotional event

MUMBAI: Abhimanyu Dassani, son of Bhagyashree, made his acting debut in 2018 with the action film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, for which he won Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He has since starred in the Netflix romantic-comedy Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021). Abhimanyu and Shirley Setia, who are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Nikamma, were denied entry at an event for their own film. Abhimanyu took to his Instagram account to share a video of the incident, in which he was trying to explain to a guard that he is there to promote his film. The promotional event was held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The video showed Abhimanyu with Shirley and others trying to convince the guard to open the gates while the film's title song and cheers could be heard in the background. He said to the camera, "We are at the Nikamma event, and we are not allowed there. I don't know, locked out of our event." He then told the guard that his name is Abhimanyu, and he is an actor who is there to promote the film. The person responded by saying, "Udhar kisi ko bolo na (tell someone there)." Abhimanyu added to the camera, "This is what happens. They keep us sending from here to there," while the guard walked away.

Abhimanyu shared the video on his Instagram account with the caption, "#QuitPlayingGamesWithMyLife. My 3rd film and life goes on." He added the hashtags "#truestory and #reallife." Reacting to the video in the comments section, his sister and actor Avantika Dassani joked, "This is what happens to nikamma’s. @abhimanyud @shirleysetia." It appeared that Abhimanyu and Shirley later made it to the event as they shared pictures and videos from the stage.

A fan wrote, "Don't worry, aaj ye duniye tumhe nehi pechante, kal yehi duniye tumhare peeche aayegi (Today they don't recognise you, tomorrow they will follow you). Mark my words." Another commented, “Why is this making me laugh and sad at the same time?”

The film also stars Shilpa Shetty as a superwoman named Avni. The actor was termed as the most ‘gorgeous villain who is a mix of Thunder Woman and Manjulika’ in the film’s trailer. As a hitman threatens the superhero, the ‘nikamma’ played by Abhimanyu, transforms into a hero and protects Shilpa. The film, directed by Sabbir Khan, also stars other actors like include Sunil Grover, Sameer Soni, Deepraj Rana, and Naren Kumar.

Credits: Hindustan Times











