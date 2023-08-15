OMG! Abhishek Bachchan slams Bollywood actors for focusing on six pack abs instead of acting, read more

Abhishek Bachchan, a Bollywood actor, is well-known for his immaculate acting skills. Abhishek Bachchan is not afraid to express his thoughts on any topic. Despite coming from a celebrity family, Abhishek is down-to-earth and never hesitates to respond to trolls.
Abhishek Bachchan, a Bollywood actor, is well-known for his immaculate acting skills. Abhishek Bachchan is not afraid to express his thoughts on any topic. Despite coming from a celebrity family, Abhishek is down-to-earth and never hesitates to respond to trolls. 

Also read - What! When Amitabh Bachchan told Abhishek Bachchan, “what is mine, isn’t going to be yours “

Abhishek recently made a remark about young actors who are more concerned with getting six-pack abs than with acting. He cited Aamir Khan's Dhoom 3 and Dangal as examples.

In a special interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Abhishek discussed six-pack abs. He was asked if he could create six-pack abs in the movie. According to Abhishek, Jai Dixit became a police officer who was fit but not so much that he might take off his shirt and display six-pack abs. 

He said that when he sees people's obsession with six packs, it makes him genuinely sad. Consider how fit Aamir was in Dhoom 3 compared to how fat he was in Dangal. 

Abhishek went on to say, "In today's world, young actors want to become actors by getting six-pack abs; bro, focus on vocabulary and work on your acting skills. This is how performers are created. Not from the body." 

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan revealed in an interview during his upcoming Film Ghoomar's promotion that his wife Aishwarya Rai takes the best selfies. Actually, Etimes had a conversation with Abhishek, Sayami, and R. Balki. 

In a quick rapid-fire round, when Abhishek was questioned about the one co-star he absolutely loves to take selfies with, he laughed and responded, "My wife. I think she photographs the best ones; at least then you know she'll make you look good.

In terms of work, Abhishek is going to be appearing in Ghoomar. He will be seen in this film alongside Saiyami Kher. He will take on the role of his coach. The film's trailer has been released, and it has received a lot of positive feedback. 

Also read - Exclusive! Huma Qureshi reveals, “Abhishek Bachchan always teases me ‘ke yeh woh actor hai jo dusre actors ka jagah khaa jaati hai’”

On August 18, this film is going to be released in theatres. Aside from that, Abhishek is working on a number of other projects.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

