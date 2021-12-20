OMG! Abhishek Bachchan was asked to vacate the front row seat for a bigger star at a public function?

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan is no stranger to industry challenges. His performances were not appreciated much because he was constantly compared to his megastar father Amitabh Bachchan. The film industry looked down upon Abhishek, despite his successes like Guru and Dhoom franchise. He recently recalled an incident where he was asked to vacate the front row seat for a bigger star at a public function.

ALSO READ: Throwback Thursday! When Abhhishek Bachchan embarrassed Aishwarya Rai at the red carpet event

He Shared a few instances where he was even replaced in films without any prior notice and being judged, while speaking to Rolling Stones India, Abhishek said, "I’ve been replaced in films many times and then I’ve been replaced in films and not been told about it. And I’ve literally shown up at the shooting and somebody else is shooting there. And you had to just quietly turn around and walk away. I’ve been told I’ve been replaced in films. People don’t take your call. And that’s, that’s normal. Every actor has gone through it. I’ve seen my father go through it.”

He further said, "I’ve been in a situation where I’ve gone to a public function and you’re made to sit in the front row and you feel, ‘Wow! I didn’t think they’d put me in the front row. Okay, great!’ But then a bigger star shows up and they are like, ‘Okay, get up, move to the back’, and you go to the back. It’s all part of showbiz. You can’t take it personally. What you have to do is come back home, and, before going to bed, promise yourself that I’m going to work so hard. I’m going to become so good that they cannot, and they will not move me from that front row into the back,” he says, admitting he was heartbroken when he was replaced and describing it as a reality check.

Abhishek played the title role in the upcoming crime-thriller Bob Biswas, which is a spin-off of the 2012 film Kahaani. Other movies in which he has been lauded for his mature performances include The Big Bull, Ludo, and Manmarziyaan.

For More Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

Credits: Bollywood Life

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Abhishek Bachchan hugged me and clapped for me when my first scene was okayed: Samara Tijori