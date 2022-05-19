OMG! Activist files a case against Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn for this reason

In the recent advertisement of Vimal Pan Masala, we saw Sharukh Khan promoting the brand alongside Ajay Devgn. Ajay has been associated with the brand for a long time, but Shah Rukh Khan joining him led to various kinds of reactions from fans.
MUMBAI: In the recent advertisement of Vimal Pan Masala, we saw Sharukh Khan promoting the brand alongside Ajay Devgn. Ajay has been associated with the brand for a long time, but Shah Rukh Khan joining him led to various kinds of reactions from fans. Not only this, we have also witnessed Salman Khan promoting Elaichi under Rajshree’s brand.

Moreover, social media was abuzz after Akshay Kumar endorsed a pan masala brand. After getting slammed, Akshay finally released an official statement and apologised to his fans.

Now, activist Tamanna Hashm has filed a case against Shah Rukh, Big B, Ajay, and Ranveer under sections 467, 468, 439 and 120B. The chargesheet also includes, "misusing their popularity for promoting ghutka only in greed of money.” Reportedly, the case has been accepted by the court and the matter will be heard on May 27.

Last year in October, Big B terminated his contract with a tobacco brand. His office later released an official statement that read, "When Mr Bachchan became associated with the brand, he wasn’t aware it falls under surrogate advertising. Now, he has terminated the contract with the brand, has written to them about his termination, and has returned the money received for the promotion."

Akshay too shared a statement on the entire episode that read, "I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices."

Despite the law, celebrity-led advertising is immensely popular among tobacco brands that collectively spend crores in advertising according estimates. They are often present across high-reach properties such as the Indian Premier League and popular reality shows. Kamla Pasand Pan Masala, for instance, has been the title sponsor of reality shows.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: TOI

Latest Video