OMG! THIS actor sold peanuts to make ends meet, stood in long queues and saw his brother die at the age of 10

The actor we are talking about is Jackie Shroff who came into focus with Subhash Ghai's Hero. In an interview he said that he had to stand in long queues to use the toilet at Teen Batti which was not just physically uncomfortable but also emotionally damaging.
MUMBAI : We have heard many rags to riches stories in the film industry. Many come from the most humblest of backgrounds and end up becoming huge stars. Today we will talk about one such actor who spent most of his life living in a chawl, became a style icon, has been part of over 200 films and has always been vocal about his deepest life struggles.

The actor we are talking about is Jackie Shroff who came into focus with Subhash Ghai’s Hero. In an interview he said that he had to stand in long queues to use the toilet at Teen Batti which was not just physically uncomfortable but also emotionally damaging. However he never let his dreams die and with his mom’s support he looked past the cramped spaces and challenging situations.

Born as Jaikishan Kakubhai Shroff on 1st February 1957, Jackie was part of a once prosperous Gujarati family but faced a lot of financial problems later. He dropped out of Junior college after 11th and saw his elder brother drown while saving a friend.

During an interview, Jackie said, “I saw my daddy go, I saw my brother go. I’ve seen it with my eyes, and my mother…”He added, “I was there, I was 10 years old. I saw it.” He mentioned, “That’s trauma, it’s inside. It has to be, I don’t know where it is. I don’t want to dig it out. It’s the good memories that last longer with me. I know it’s a tragic thing, but a lot of people go through tragedy, it’s normal..”

He further added, “For friends, he was all out. We’ve learned the same thing, we can burn our house to give warmth to someone else… He was 17, I was 10. He did a lot of good things. He gave his life for a friend, which is huge.”

During his younger days, Jackie sold peanuts outside a film theater to help his family financially. He later appeared in more than 200 films in 13 languages and today owns  a luxurious 8-BHK and lavish  cars including BMW, and Mercedes.

